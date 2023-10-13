Off-road-spec Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from Rs. 29.72 lakh

Ducati has launched the 2024 Multistrada V4 Rally variant in India with prices starting at ₹29.72 lakh for the red shade and ₹30.02 lakh for the black shade. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is the more off-road-oriented version of the adventure tourer and is priced at a premium of ₹3 lakh over the standard Multistrada V4 S.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets several upgrades to justify its off-road credentials including the larger 30-litre fuel tank, which should make for longer distances between tank-ups. The Italian ADV also gets a redesigned windscreen that’s now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider. Ducati has also revised the luggage mounting points that are now placed further back and make way for improved pillion legroom.

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally also benefits from cylinder deactivation technology, which can now activate and deactivate the rear cylinder when on the move. The feature was previously only operational when the bike came to a standstill. The tech helps improve fuel efficiency and heat management on the ADV.

Furthermore, the new Multi V4 Rally gets increased suspension travel to 200 mm at both ends, up from 170 mm (front) and 180 mm (rear) on the Multistrada V4 S. A larger sump guard offers better underbelly protection and Ducati will offer different seat and suspension options helping alter the ride height from 805 mm to a tall 905 mm.

The new Multistrada V4 Rally gets the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO and a rear Cantilever suspension with full adjustability

Power comes from the same 1,158cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike gets four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. There’s a new dedicated off-road power mode as well that limits the power to 113 bhp, in a bid to make the Multi more manageable on trails.

On the electronics front, the Multistrada V4 Rally comes with cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, engine braking, cruise control, radar with blind-spot detection, and more. The 6.5-inch TFT screen remains the same with Bluetooth connectivity. Other hardware components include the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO and a rear Cantilever suspension with full adjustability. It rides on 50 mm of fully adjustable front forks. Braking performance comes from twin 330 mm disc brakes and a single 265 mm disc brake at the rear. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail 2 block-pattern tyres.

