Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched as an off-road beast

It costs ₹29.72 lakh for the red shade and ₹30.02 lakh for the black shade (ex-showroom)
The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is priced at a premium of ₹3 lakh over the standard Multistrada V4 S
It is the more off-road-oriented version of the adventure tourer
The model gets a larger 30-litre fuel tank for long-distance travels
The Italian ADV also gets a redesigned windscreen that's now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider
The luggage mounting points have been revised for better pillion legroom
The bike gets a functionality to activate and deactivate the rear cylinder when on the move
It now gets increased suspension and larger sump guard
Power comes from the same 1,158cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor