Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched as an off-road beast

Published Oct 17, 2023

It costs 29.72 lakh for the red shade and 30.02 lakh for the black shade (ex-showroom)

The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is priced at a premium of 3 lakh over the standard Multistrada V4 S

It is the more off-road-oriented version of the adventure tourer

 The model gets a larger 30-litre fuel tank for long-distance travels

The Italian ADV also gets a redesigned windscreen that's now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider

The luggage mounting points have been revised for better pillion legroom

The bike gets a functionality to activate and deactivate the rear cylinder when on the move

It now gets increased suspension and larger sump guard

Power comes from the same 1,158cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor
The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. For more details...
