Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open, will be priced at 29.72 lakh

In January, Ducati announced that they will be bringing nine new motorcycles to the Indian market. Now, the manufacturer has opened bookings for the Multistrada V4 Rally which means that it will be launched soon. Ducati has already revealed the prices of the motorcycles. The Multistrada V4 Rally will be priced at 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Once launched, the Multistrada V4 Rally will be competing against the Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in two colour options in the global market.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in two colour options in the global market.

The Multistrada V4 Rally is based on the standard version of the Multistrada V4. However, it does get some off-road related upgrades. For instance, the suspension travel has been increased, it now stands at 200 mm for the front as well as at the rear. When compared, the Multistrada V4 S has a suspension travel of 170 mm in the front and 180 mm at the rear. There is also electronic suspension which reduces the preload automatically when the motorcycle is slowing down, this makes it easier for the rider to get off the motorcycle.

Ducati has placed a new sump guard that is made up of metal to protect the underbelly from rocks that might hit it while off-roading. There are spoked wheels which absorb the impact better than alloy wheels. But these spoked wheels support tubeless tyres so a puncture should not be a big hassle.

The motorcycle comes with a huge 30-litre fuel tank to cover long distances. The tail section has also been lengthened to offer more space for the pillion.Ducati is also offering a centre stand as standard fitment now which makes fixing punctures and loading luggage easier.

Also Read : New-gen Ducati Scrambler range launched. Prices start from 10.39 lakh

Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is the 1158 cc, V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168 bhp of max power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. In the Off-road mode, the power is restricted to 114 bhp.

Ducati has also updated its cylinder deactivation technology. Previously, the rear cylinder bank was deactivated only when the motorcycle was standing still. However, now the rear cylinders can be deactivated while the motorcycle is on the move. This should help in better fuel efficiency and less heat being transmitted toward the rider.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Multistrada V4 Ducati Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Multistrada V4

