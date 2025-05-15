New-gen Ducati Monster with V2 engine spied testing in Europe: What you should know

The next generation of the Ducati Monster was recently spied testing in Europe, and it is set to arrive with a range of updates, including a new V2 powerplant, updated design, and added features. The Italian motorcycle brand has been introducing the new 890 cc engine in models such as the Panigale, Streetfighter , and the Multistrada. The upcoming Ducati Monster V2 will be the next to join the V-twin lineup.

Ducati’s latest 890 cc V2 engine was unveiled in November 2024, leaving behind the brand’s coveted, but high-maintenance desmodronic valve technology. It is claimed to be the lightest engine from the Italian brand and was developed in adherence to the Euro5+ standards. Equipped with an Intake Variable Timing valve system, it makes 70 per cent of its maximum torque at 3,000 rpm.

The engine features aluminium liners and weighs just 54.4 kg. It utilises a spring valve timing system, which was first introduced in the V4 Granturismo. Ducati says the valve clearance is to be checked every 30,000 km, whereas the oil change is scheduled after every 15,000 km.

To optimise weight distribution, the cylinders are turned backwards at a 20° angle from the horizontal cylinder to the relative plane. The engine is also fairly versatile, with Ducati offering it in two power output versions - 120 bhp or 113 bhp, both arriving at 10,750 rpm. With the track-only racing exhaust, the 120 bhp variant jumps to 124 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 98 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. It remains to be seen whether the new Monster will get the sportier version of the V2 engine.

Ducati Monster V2: Design and hardware changes

The next generation Monster will be the first to not feature the desmodronic valve system typical of Ducati bikes in the past.

In terms of its design, the upcoming Monster will bring a new look. The spy shots showcase a new design for the bodywork, with large tank shrouds and a new subframe. The tail section has been revised as well, and the bike gets a new exhaust system with a larger catalytic converter. The prototype rides on new alloys, which are expected to make it to production.

On the hardware front, the new Monster prototype appears to feature the same components as the MY24 model. The setup consists of 43 mm upside-down forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes with twin 320 mm discs at the front and a single 245 mm rear disc with Cornering ABS.

At present, there are no official details available regarding the Ducati Monster’s launch timeline. The next generation of the motorcycle is expected to be unveiled sometime between late 2025 and early 2026.

