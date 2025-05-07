Tata Nexon EV to MG Windsor EV Pro: Popular electric cars in India with V2L and V2V technology

Electric cars have been finding an increasing level of acceptance in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Over the last few years, the Indian electric car market has witnessed a rapid surge in demand and sales of battery electric vehicles. A key reason behind this is the cheaper cost of operations for these vehicles, while other reasons include sky-high price of petrol and diesel, growing concerns about vehicular pollution, tightening emission norms, etc. The influx of more advanced technology-aided electric cars, too, is helping in the growth of this segment in India.

Lately, the electric vehicles in India are not just vehicles powered by an electric propulsion system, but instead of a conventional internal combustion engine fuelled by petrol and diesel. The contemporary electric cars being launched in the Indian market come equipped with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, which include V2L (Vehicle to Load), V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle), among others.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The V2L technology allows an electric car to power a plethora of gadgets and appliances using its onboard battery pack energy. On the other hand, the V2V technology allows an electric car to power another electric vehicle using the onboard battery pack.

While the luxury electric cars come equipped with technologies such as V2L and V2V, mass-market vehicles too come equipped with these features. The latest electric car to get this feature is the MG Windsor EV Pro, which has been launched in the Indian market as a long-range version of the MG Windsor EV. Launched at a starting price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this electric car has received the V2L feature as well as V2V tech.

Tata Motors, which currently holds about 85 per cent market share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle segment, is also leading the pack of electric cars with such premium and useful features. However, other car manufacturers such as JSW MG Motor, BYD, etc, also offer cars with these technologies.

If you are looking for an electric car that comes equipped with the V2L and V2V features, here are some popular options.