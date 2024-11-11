Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has joined an elite company of sedans to undergo Global NCAP crash tests. The latest sedan from Maruti is now also the saf
...
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1197 cc Petrol
₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 10:49 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS