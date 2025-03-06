Check out key highlights of the newly launched Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S motorcycles

Ducati recently launched the 2025 Panigale V4 and V4 S in India and the superbike is priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh (both ex-showroom) respectively. Both variants are brought to India as completely built units (CBUs), and the first batch has already been sold out, showcasing the strong demand for this high-performance machine. Here are five key highlights of the new Ducati Panigale V4:

1 Variants The Ducati Panigale V4 is offered in two variants—Standard and V4 S. The primary differences lie in their suspension and wheels. The Standard variant comes with fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks at the front and a Sachs unit at the rear, offering excellent handling. On the other hand, the V4 S gets top-tier Öhlins NPX front forks and an Öhlins TTX36 rear suspension, which are electronically controlled for dynamic adjustments. The V4 S also features forged aluminum wheels, reducing its weight by 4 kg, making it lighter at 187 kg. The weight savings contribute to better agility and overall riding dynamics.

2 Inspired by the 916 Panigale Ducati has taken inspiration from its legendary 916 Panigale while designing the 2025 model. The 7th-generation Panigale V4 features an all-new bodywork, redesigned aerodynamics with winglets that improve downforce and stability at high speeds, and a new diamond-shaped fuel tank designed for better rider ergonomics. Additionally, the slimmer LED headlamps add to its aggressive and modern appearance, enhancing visibility while maintaining a sleek look.

3 Chassis The 2025 Panigale V4 gets a redesigned frame and swingarm leading to reduced lateral stiffness. One major change is the replacement of the single-sided swingarm with a new double-sided hollow unit. While some purists may not be thrilled with this change, Ducati claims it enhances mechanical grip, stability, and traction. The revised chassis also improves weight distribution ensuring better handling and cornering precision on both road and track conditions.

4 Brakes Ducati has equipped the Panigale V4 with Hypure calipers from Brembo, ensuring superior braking performance. These calipers are lighter, offer better ventilation, and feature a new pad retention system for enhanced durability and braking efficiency. The Panigale V4 also comes with dual 330mm front discs and a single 245mm rear disc providing exceptional stopping power. Additionally, customers can customise the calipers with color options such as red, yellow, black, and gold, adding a personal touch to their superbike.

5 Engine At the heart of the new Panigale V4 is a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which is now Euro5+ compliant. It delivers an impressive 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with a quickshifter as standard. The updated engine not only meets stricter emission norms but also offers enhanced throttle response and improved efficiency.

