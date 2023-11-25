New Royal Enfield Himalayan prices announced for Europe, deliveries in March 2024

Royal Enfield launched the new Himalayan at Motoverse 2023 and while the motorcycle is immediately on sale in India, the adventure tourer will make its way to the UK and Europe by March 2024. The company also announced prices in both markets with the new Himalayan retailing from 5,750 Pounds to 6,300 Pounds (approx. ₹6.03 lakh to ₹6.61 lakh) in the UK and from 5,900 Euros (approx. ₹5.38 lakh) onwards in Europe.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched in India last evening at Motoverse 2023 priced from ₹2.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Chennai). It replaces the Himalayan 411 globally and will make it to other countries overseas in a phased manner. Meanwhile, RE has commenced dispatches to dealers in India and is set to ramp it up in the following weeks.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India, priced from ₹2.69 lakh

Deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will begin in the UK and Europe in March 2024, right in time for the riding season

The decision to introduce the ADV to Europe in March is in line with the riding season there with the onset of spring and summer. Notably, the Himalayan 450 for exports will get tubeless tyres right from the start, which have not been introduced in India at the moment. The motorcycle maker says homologation-related issues have delayed the tubeless tyres' availability in India and the same will be available sometime next year.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan will be built in a single-spec for all countries, barring local regulatory requirements. The bike draws power from the new Sherpa 450 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine tuned to make 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch. The bike also comes with an all-digital console supporting smartphone connectivity, navigation and more. There's also Ride-by-Wire with two riding modes, switchable ABS, and more.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at ₹4.25 lakh

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon in a brand new fashion

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets an introductory price of ₹2.69 lakh for the Base variant, going up to ₹2.84 lakh for the top Summit variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai. The introductory prices will be applicable till December 31, 2023. Royal Enfield also unveiled the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023, which will be introduced at a later date.

First Published Date: