New Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price expectation

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most anticipated launches of 2023 and the Oragadam-based motorcycle maker will finally reveal the prices at the RE Motoverse on November 24 . The biggest congregation of Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts, the Motoverse is just the right venue to announce prices of the new adventure tourer which gets a complete overhaul over its predecessor.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan replaces the Himalayan 411 in the company’s lineup. The bike has been developed from the ground up using an all-new twin-spar frame and a larger capacity motor. The new Sherpa 450 engine is liquid-cooled, a first for Royal Enfield, and also gets a forged piston among other lightweight components. Not only is it a more premium motorcycle but also rides like one with the engine packing more power than before.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

The new Himalayan also receives tech upgrades in the form of a digital console, another first for the company and completely developed in-house by Royal Enfield, which we expect to see in more motorcycles going forward. The system comes with smartphone connectivity enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS alerts, as well as alerts for engine, battery health and more. The Himalayan 450 is also the first bike from RE to get Ride-by-Wire (RbW) which brings two riding modes - Eco and Performance - while you also get LED lighting across the motorcycle.

The new Himalayan 450 marks a big departure from the traditional offerings and this is arguably the brand’s most advanced motorcycle yet. We rode the new ADV earlier this month and came back impressed with what it had to offer.

Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon with brand new fashion

The outgoing Himalayan 411 tops out at ₹2.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new ADV is likely to command a substantial price hike. We expect the new Royal Enfield Himalayan to be priced from ₹2.60 lakh onwards with the premium justifiable given the extensive list of upgrades over the older model.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be sold in three variants - Base, Pass and Summit - with key differences being the colour schemes. Expect to see a price difference of ₹15,000-20,000 between the three variants. This should bring the on-road prices in most cities to around the ₹3 lakh mark. Do note all three variants will be launched with tube-type tyres and the brand will offer tubeless tyres in India at a later date, which will command a more premium price tag. The company will also offer a host of accessories on the new Himalayan.

