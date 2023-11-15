CF Moto 450MT is here to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

CF Moto has unveiled a new adventure tourer at EICMA 2023
It is called 450MT and will go on sale in 2024 in global market.
The new motorcycle uses a 449.5 cc DOHC liquid-cooled parallel twin that made its debut in the 450SS and 450NK
It puts out 43.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 44.06 Nm at 6,250 rpm.
Suspension duties are performed by adjustable KYB suspension at either ends. There are 41 mm upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear
Braking duties are done by a single 320 mm front disc in the front with a four-piston J.Juan caliper and a 240 mm rear rotor with a single-pot caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well which is switchable
The motorcycle uses all LED lighting and there is a Type C charging port as well that comes in handy to charge mobile devices.
CF Moto 450MT comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.
The fuel tank has a capacity of 17 litres which is quite good for touring.