New Hero Destini 125 scooter nearly revealed in new teaser, launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming revamped Destini 125 scooter. The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC, according to the stickering, will get a comprehensive styling revamp along with a host of new features and an updated engine. The 2024 Hero Destini 125 is slated for launch later this week.

Hero Destini 125 Xtreme: New Styling

The latest teaser shows all the major changes on the new Hero Destini 125 Xtreme. The 125 cc scooter will get new signature LED DRLs with a redesigned headlamp cowl that looks more retro. The indicators are now integrated into the front apron for a more sleek look, and a new H-shaped pattern at the front, keeping up with Hero’s new styling philosophy.

The teaser also reveals a sharper styling overall, a new H-shaped LED taillight with indicators and a new grab rail with an integrated backrest. The new Destini 125 Xtreme also gets brass accents across the scooter including the front and rear panels as well as the rearview mirrors. The model is also expected to get a new semi-digital instrument console as part of the changes. The alloy wheels appear to have been borrowed from the new Hero Xoom 110.

Hero Destini 125 Xtreme: Expected Specs

Powering the Hero Destini 125 Xtreme will come from the same 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor is expected to receive several upgrades over the current model that produces 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT unit.

Other hardware components include telescopic forks at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. Braking power will come from a front disc brake and a drum unit at the rear with combi-braking. The base trims though should get drum brakes at either end for a more competitive starting price.

Hero Destini 125 Xtreme: Expected Price

The new Hero Destini 125 Xtreme should be priced from around ₹85,000 onwards. For reference, the current Hero Destini 125 is priced at ₹86,538 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The upcoming scooter will take on the Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, Suzuki Access 125, and TVS Jupiter 125.

