Hero is all-set to launch the new-gen Destini 125 in the Indian market.

The new Destini 125 sports a more modern and stylised look comprising an LED headlight and taillight, a metal front fender, and side panels. 

The scooter will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+. 

The entry-level VX variant is quite spartan, with just a drum brake, a basic analogue dash, and Hero's i3s fuel-saving technology.

The ZX mid-spec model brings in a bluetooth-enabled digital dash, backlighting for the starter button, front disc brake, pillion backrest, and auto-cancelling indicators-a first-in-segment feature

At the top, the ZX+ variant gets all of the ZX's features with bronze-finished chrome accents and machined alloy wheels.

The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with CBS  as standard alongside side stand engine cut-off, a boot light, a USB charging port, and an external fuel filler.

Storage space under the seat is generous at 19 litres, while the cubby in the front apron adds another 2 litres of storage. 

The engine is revised with CVT now tuned for more fuel efficiency and smoothness
