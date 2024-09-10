Hero is all-set to launch the new-gen Destini 125 in the Indian market.
The new Destini 125 sports a more modern and stylised look comprising an LED headlight and taillight, a metal front fender, and side panels.
The scooter will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+.
The entry-level VX variant is quite spartan, with just a drum brake, a basic analogue dash, and Hero's i3s fuel-saving technology.
The ZX mid-spec model brings in a bluetooth-enabled digital dash, backlighting for the starter button, front disc brake, pillion backrest, and auto-cancelling indicators-a first-in-segment feature
At the top, the ZX+ variant gets all of the ZX's features with bronze-finished chrome accents and machined alloy wheels.
The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with CBS as standard alongside side stand engine cut-off, a boot light, a USB charging port, and an external fuel filler.
Storage space under the seat is generous at 19 litres, while the cubby in the front apron adds another 2 litres of storage.
The engine is revised with CVT now tuned for more fuel efficiency and smoothness