Auto recap, September 4: Kia Seltos gets a new variant, Hero Destini 125 teased

  • Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 4.
Kia Sonet
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 4. (Kia )
Kia Sonet
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 4.

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Wednesday, September 4.

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get new variant

Kia India has announced the launch of the Gravity variant of the Seltos, Sonet and the Carens. The new Gravity variant has been launched in order to celebrate Kia India’s fifth anniversary. The brand has also achieved the milestone of one million-unit sales within 59 months.

Also Read : Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens get new variant. Check details

New Hero Destini 125 scooter teased

Hero MotoCorp has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming revamped Destini 125 scooter. The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC, according to the stickering, will get a comprehensive styling revamp along with a host of new features and an updated engine. The 2024 Hero Destini 125 is slated for launch later this week.

Also Read : New Hero Destini 125 scooter nearly revealed in new teaser, launch soon

Hero Splendor+ XTEC updated with a front disc brake

(Also read: Hero Splendor+ XTEC updated with a front disc brake. Check price)

Hero MotoCorp has updated its bestselling motorcycle, the Splendor+ 100 cc commuter with a front disc brake. This would be the first time in 30 years that the Splendor has received the upgraded braking setup. The new front disc brake is now available on the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC variant and is priced at 83,461 (ex-showroom), commanding a premium of 3,550 over the drum brake variant.

First Published Date: 05 Sep 2024, 08:07 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Destini 125 Destini 125 Kia Kia India Kia Seltos Seltos Kia Sonet Sonet Kia Carens Carens

