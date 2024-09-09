Auto recap, Sept 8: Hero Destin 125 unveiled, New TVS Apache RR 310 spied & more

HT Auto provides timely updates on significant events in both the Indian and global automotive sectors. Given the numerous changes occurring in the automotive industry recently, here is a concise summary of key developments from Sunday, September 8.

Hero Destini 125 fully revealed

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the new Destini 125 ahead of its official launch. It gets an all-new design, a reworked engine and new features as well. The new Destini 125 looks far more modern than its outgoing generation. As of now, the pricing of the new scooter has not been announced. It will be going against the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125.

Updated TVS Apache RR 310 spied

TVS Motor Company has started working on the updated version of the Apache RR 310 which is the current flagship for the brand. The test mule was spied with a new fairing and winglets which is a segment's first feature. As of now, the timeline of the updated TVS Apache RR 310 is not known but it can be expected to land in the dealerships in the first half of next year.

Volvo cars get a new software update

Volvo has revealed a software update for its vehicles manufactured after 2020. This updated software is already evident in the recently refreshed Volvo XC90. The manufacturer has made modifications to the home screen interface. Beginning next year, around 2.5 million Volvo owners will be able to access the new software. The update will be applicable to all models operating on the Android platform from 2020 onwards, which includes the C40, XC40, EX40, EC40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country, and XC90. The update will be delivered to the vehicles wirelessly at no expense to the owners.

Mahindra's electric vehicles spied

Mahindra is actively developing a range of electric vehicles. At present, the brand offers only the XUV400. Recently, the XUVe.9 and BE.05 models were observed. The XUV.e9 is set to be Mahindra's inaugural coupe SUV featuring a fully electric powertrain, which will be released following the XUV.e8, an electric SUV derived from the XUV700, anticipated to enter the Indian market by late 2024 or early 2025. The BE series from Mahindra will commence with the BE.05, which the company designates as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). Scheduled for launch in October 2025, this electric SEV has been spotted once more on Indian roads, heavily camouflaged.

Italy demands EU rethink 2035 combustion engine ban

Italian authorities have stated that the European Union's proposal to prohibit the sale of new internal combustion engines starting in 2035 warrants reconsideration. Italy’s officials have said they’re not against electric-vehicle development and production, but that it should be part of a more broader mix of automotive propulsion systems.

