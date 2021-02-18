Meet eROCKIT: World’s first pedal-powered electric motorcycle

eROCKIT electric motorcycle can be mistaken for a bicycle, bit unusual looking though. However, it is actually an electric motorcycle with a unique drivetrain that allows the vehicle to be driven as a bicycle as well as a motorcycle also, thanks to the pedals. It is the first pedal-powered electric motorcycle in the world, claims Andy Zurwehme, CEO of eROCKIT Systems GmbH.

Priced at 11,850 euro (Approximately ₹9.88 lakh), the eROCKIT electric motorcycle is licensed as a light motorcycle in Europe under the L3e vehicle class.

The company claims the motorcycle is powered by a human hybrid technology with the rider at the centre of the entire power generation technology.

In terms of design, the electric two-wheeler is built on high-strength aluminum and dons a retro look with features like an LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster, and a single rider seat. The battery is positioned in a manner that makes the motorcycle looks thin. The alloy wheels with disc brakes too come with the same minimalist approach that is visible across the entire body frame.

The company claims that it sources high-quality parts from across the world to make the motorcycle. “We source high-class parts from different countries. The battery is jointly developed by us and a Switzerland based company," said Zurwehme.

The most interesting part of this electric motorcycle is the pedal onboard powering a generator that measures the power output that goes into it. There is no throttle on the handlebar. This means if the rider pedals fast, the motorcycle will accelerate. It uses brake energy recuperation technology as well. Stopping pedaling means the bike will come to standstill.

There is a 16 kW electric motor onboard that produces the required juice for the two-wheeler weighing only 120 kg. The German company claims the pedals can take the speed of the motorcycle to more than 80 kmph. Also, the 6.6 kWh battery pack is claimed to be capable of delivering a range of 120 km on a single charge.

The electric motorcycle has three different driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport. Each mode generates variable power output. The battery pack can be charged with the help of a regular 110 – 230 V socket, claims the company.