Volvo EM90 electric minivan breaks cover with a 738 km range. Key highlights

Volvo has unveiled the EM90 pure electric minivan, which comes as the Swedish luxury car manufacturer's first-ever minivan. The EV has not just been developed for being a zero-emission mobility medium for school runs. It comes with a wide range of features and unique elements that make it more than just a minivan. The EM90 comes leveraging Volvo's position underneath the massive corporate umbrella of Geely.

The all-new Volvo EM90 electric minivan is largely based on the Zeekr 009. However, it comes with a less striking appearance. Also, it promises a 738 km range on a single charge which is another key highlight of the all-new electric minivan.

Also Read : Volvo EM90 electric minivan breaks cover with 738-km range, aspires to be home on wheels

Luxury vans are not very widely selling passenger vehicles around the world. However, that doesn't bar the automakers from making them. Kia has Carnival, Mercedes-Benz has V-Class models, and Lexus has LM. Now, Volvo too entered the same segment and that too with an all-electric model.

Here are some key highlights of the all-new Volvo EM90 electric minivan.