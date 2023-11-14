HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Em90 Is More Than Just An Electric Minivan For School Runs. Here's Why

Volvo EM90 electric minivan breaks cover with a 738 km range. Key highlights

Volvo has unveiled the EM90 pure electric minivan, which comes as the Swedish luxury car manufacturer's first-ever minivan. The EV has not just been developed for being a zero-emission mobility medium for school runs. It comes with a wide range of features and unique elements that make it more than just a minivan. The EM90 comes leveraging Volvo's position underneath the massive corporate umbrella of Geely.

The all-new Volvo EM90 electric minivan is largely based on the Zeekr 009. However, it comes with a less striking appearance. Also, it promises a 738 km range on a single charge which is another key highlight of the all-new electric minivan.

Also Read : Volvo EM90 electric minivan breaks cover with 738-km range, aspires to be home on wheels

Luxury vans are not very widely selling passenger vehicles around the world. However, that doesn't bar the automakers from making them. Kia has Carnival, Mercedes-Benz has V-Class models, and Lexus has LM. Now, Volvo too entered the same segment and that too with an all-electric model.

Here are some key highlights of the all-new Volvo EM90 electric minivan.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2023, 12:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo EM90
The Volvo EM90 electric minivan is loosely based on Zeekr 09, a luxury electric MPV with focus on the concept of a mobile home.
Volvo EM90
The Volvo EM90 electric minivan is loosely based on Zeekr 09, a luxury electric MPV with focus on the concept of a mobile home.
1Posh lounge-like cabin

Volvo EM90 being a people mover from the luxury car manufacturer comes with a cabin that focuses on the utmost comfort and luxury of the occupants. The EV gets a posh lounge-like cabin that features ample space and comfort. The six-seater layout with the individual massaging armchair-styled seats at the centre is something to check. The occupants in the middle row seats get folding tray tables that offer the opportunity to work on the go, while there are a plethora of control options for various functions inside the cabin, separate infotainment systems etc. Both second-row occupants have seat adjustment controls hiding underneath the sliding armrests.

2A foldable large screen for many things

The car's cabin can be used as a mobile office thanks to the large 15.6-inch screen that folds down from the roof. The large screen can act as an infotainment display, while it can also be used for mobile screen projection and video conference as well. The occupants can access the climate settings or view the navigation map using this screen that comes mounted on the ceiling.

321-speaker Bower & Wilkins audio system

The large 15.6-inch digital display comes paired with a high-end premium Bower & Wilkins audio system. Volvo claims that this audio system can ensure a private concert hall on the move-like experience for the occupants. This makes the Volvo EM90's cabin an oversized smartphone in the sense it supports a variety of third-party applications and allows the occupants to stream content.

4A 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Volvo EM90's dashboard gets a large 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers access to most functions. The EV has minimal conventional controls and this large screen acts as a control centre for many functions. It is accompanied by a fully digital instrument cluster.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
₹ 61.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40
₹ 41.25 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
₹ 88.90 - 96.65 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC60
₹ 61.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo C40 Recharge
₹ 61.25 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40 Recharge
₹ 55.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
5Power-packed performance

Powering the Volvo EM90 is a massive 116 kWh battery pack that is combined with an electric motor mounted to the rear axle. The EV comes as an RWD model as of now. This electric propulsion system churns out 264 bhp peak power, enabling the EV to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Volvo claims the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes, while the maximum range it can go with a fully charged battery is 738 km. Also, echoing its sibling Volvo EX90, the zero-emission minivan supports bidirectional charging to juice up other EVs or home appliances.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo EM90 EM90 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.