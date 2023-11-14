Volvo EM90 electric minivan breaks cover with a 738 km range. Key highlights
Volvo has unveiled the EM90 pure electric minivan, which comes as the Swedish luxury car manufacturer's first-ever minivan. The EV has not just been developed for being a zero-emission mobility medium for school runs. It comes with a wide range of features and unique elements that make it more than just a minivan. The EM90 comes leveraging Volvo's position underneath the massive corporate umbrella of Geely.
The all-new Volvo EM90 electric minivan is largely based on the Zeekr 009. However, it comes with a less striking appearance. Also, it promises a 738 km range on a single charge which is another key highlight of the all-new electric minivan.
Luxury vans are not very widely selling passenger vehicles around the world. However, that doesn't bar the automakers from making them. Kia has Carnival, Mercedes-Benz has V-Class models, and Lexus has LM. Now, Volvo too entered the same segment and that too with an all-electric model.
Here are some key highlights of the all-new Volvo EM90 electric minivan.
Volvo EM90 being a people mover from the luxury car manufacturer comes with a cabin that focuses on the utmost comfort and luxury of the occupants. The EV gets a posh lounge-like cabin that features ample space and comfort. The six-seater layout with the individual massaging armchair-styled seats at the centre is something to check. The occupants in the middle row seats get folding tray tables that offer the opportunity to work on the go, while there are a plethora of control options for various functions inside the cabin, separate infotainment systems etc. Both second-row occupants have seat adjustment controls hiding underneath the sliding armrests.
The car's cabin can be used as a mobile office thanks to the large 15.6-inch screen that folds down from the roof. The large screen can act as an infotainment display, while it can also be used for mobile screen projection and video conference as well. The occupants can access the climate settings or view the navigation map using this screen that comes mounted on the ceiling.
The large 15.6-inch digital display comes paired with a high-end premium Bower & Wilkins audio system. Volvo claims that this audio system can ensure a private concert hall on the move-like experience for the occupants. This makes the Volvo EM90's cabin an oversized smartphone in the sense it supports a variety of third-party applications and allows the occupants to stream content.
The Volvo EM90's dashboard gets a large 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers access to most functions. The EV has minimal conventional controls and this large screen acts as a control centre for many functions. It is accompanied by a fully digital instrument cluster.
Powering the Volvo EM90 is a massive 116 kWh battery pack that is combined with an electric motor mounted to the rear axle. The EV comes as an RWD model as of now. This electric propulsion system churns out 264 bhp peak power, enabling the EV to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Volvo claims the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes, while the maximum range it can go with a fully charged battery is 738 km. Also, echoing its sibling Volvo EX90, the zero-emission minivan supports bidirectional charging to juice up other EVs or home appliances.