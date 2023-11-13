Volvo unveils its first-ever electric minivan EM90 with 738-km range

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars has officially taken the covers off its first-ever minivan EM90. The luxury electric minivan, which has been developed for the Chinese markets primarily, may hit the roads in other countries later. The EV is based on the Volvo's scalable SEA platform and comes with a design that is inspired by the carmaker's EX90 electric SUV. Volvo claims the EM90 is like a ‘Scandinavian living room on wheels’ packed with high-end features.

Volvo EM90 will beVolvo Cars' first fully electric luxury MPV. In terms of dimensions, it stands 5,206 mm in length, 2,024 mm in width, 1,859 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm. It can seat six people with three rows of seats. The EM90 is the first Volvo car to be offered with sliding doors for the rear seats. It is based on Zeekr 09, manufactured by Volvo’s Chinese partner Geely. The EM90 comes with some of Volvo’s iconic design features like the Thor’s Hammer LED headlights and taillights. This is also the first Volvo car to come with illuminated logo at the front.

Volvo EM90: A luxury home on wheels?

More than what the EM90 looks from the outside, it is the interior of this electric vehicle that oozes luxury in every possible way. The second row has lounge seats with massage functionality, seat ventilation and heating features, built-in table and cup holders. Additionally, the second-row lounge seats feature zero-gravity cushions with a seven-layer structure including a high-density damping layer and a thickness of over 120 mm. The sliding rear door and long sliding second row seats provide easy access to the third row.

EM90 has been described by the carmaker as a ‘Scandinavian living room on wheels’. Volvo thinks that the EM90 can be used as a workplace or meeting room on the move. In addition to the 15.4-inch touchscreen in the front seat, a slightly larger 15.6-inch screen can be lifted down from the roof for those in the back seat. A total of 21 speakers from Bowers & Wilkins contribute to a first-class sound experience to watch movies or listen to music.

The interior of the Volvo EM90 electric minivan oozes with luxury with features like hanging entertainment screen for rear passengers and a massive panoramic sunroof.

The EM90 also offers a panoramic sunroof that covers the entire cabin with curtains and multiple ambient lights, creating a Scandinavian mood. Choose your favourite Scandinavian experience, from settings that recreate the Northern Lights to themes that evoke Swedish forests and the dawn of the summer solstice.

The seat upholstery and deco patterns are inspired by both Scandinavian nature and Asian art. For example, the pattern on the seat upholstery is reminiscent of mountains shrouded in fog, and the backlit wood panel reflects the rays of light coming from a bamboo forest.

The EM90 is equipped with a motor that generates a maximum output of 272 hp. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph takes 8.3 seconds. The battery has a storage capacity of 116 kWh. The range, according to China's CLTC test cycle, is about 738 kms in a single charge. If fast charging is used, it is estimated that it will take approximately 30 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80%.

