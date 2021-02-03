Two-wheelers and three-wheelers are currently ruling the Indian EV space, as they are most affordable, compared to electric cars. In the two-wheeler market, electric scooters have been able to penetrate to some extent, thanks to the startups and some big names like Bajaj Auto, Hero Electric and TVS entered the domain. However, the motorcycle segment is still ruled by conventional fuel-powered models.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is expected to cross 20 lakh units by 2025. While the zero-emission scooters will certainly a major role in that growth story, there are some electric motorcycles as well, which have the potential to play key parts.

With the roadblocks such as high upfront costs, government incentives linked to component localisation, import dependency for EV batteries and inadequate charging infrastructure being addressed by various government moves, and several automakers showing interest to enter the segment, we can expect e-2W space to witness some exciting electric motorcycle launches in India in near future. As it appears, there are a host of new models waiting to be introduced to the Indian market in 2021 and ahead, including fully-faired to naked, long-range to high-speed.

Here are five electric bikes we would like to see being launched in the domestic market in near future.

Hero Electric AE-47

Presently, Hero Electric is the largest player in the electric two-wheeler segment of India. The EV manufacturer’s first electric bike is the AE-47, which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. Expect the production model of the bike to be launched later this year. Powered by a lightweight portable 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 4 kW motor combination, it is capable of running 85 km in Power mode and 160 km in Eco mode. The bike is capable of accelerating 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds with a top speed of 85 kmph. The Hero Electric AE-47 gets a fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless access, petal disk brakes, reverse assist, etc. It could be priced at around ₹1.20 lakh.

Husqvarna E-Pilen

Pierer Mobility, the parent group of KTM and Husqvarna has already confirmed that Husqvarna is working on an electric bike that will be dubbed as E-Pilen. The e-bike could come as a similar model to Husqvarna Vitpilen that is already available in India. However, instead of an ICE, there will be an electric motor on board. Expect the bike to come with 4 kW and 10 kW electric motor options. With the bike already under development, its market launch is expected in 2022. If launched in India, this one could be priced at around ₹2-3 lakhs.

Hero MotoCorp e.US

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world is quietly working on an electric bike, christened as Hero e-US. Being developed with inputs from the company’s German R&D centre, Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH, the e-US stands for Electric Ultra Sport. Clearly, it will be a high-performance premium model, in line with the two-wheeler major’s ambition to enter the EV space and sell upmarket motorcycles. We might see the model in reality in 2022.

Jawa electric bike

Jawa is reportedly working on an electric bike that would be launched in India by the end of 2022. While there is no test mule of this model spotted yet, expect it to be built from scratch. The motorcycle manufacturer could repurpose the Jawa 42 platform to use for this e-bike. It could come with the typical retro look clubbed with some exciting modern features and offer a range of around 200 km on a single charge.

EeVe Tesoro

EeVe showcased the Tesoro electric bike at the Auto Expo 2020 and now planning to launch it in 2021. The electric motorcycle will have a range of more than 100 km on a single charge and a top speed of around 100 kmph. The bike will come with DC fast charging function. As it was showcased at the Auto Expo last year, the EeVe Tesoro will come with an LED lighting package, GPS-enabled digital instrument cluster, geo-fencing, anti-theft technology among other features. Expect the e-bike to be priced at around ₹1.20 lakh upon launch.