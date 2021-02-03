Suzuki Motorcycle India has made the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 costlier in the country. Both the bikes in the series have become costlier by ₹2,073.

While the Suzuki Gixxer 250 now costs ₹ 167,700, the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle now retails at ₹ 178,400. The Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP now costs ₹ 179,200. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the motorcycles.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle reveals GSX-R1000R Legend Edition)

In terms of mechanicals, the bikes continue with the same 249 cc, single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This powertrain comes with a six-speed gearbox and delivers 26 bhp of power at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque output at 7,300 rpm.

Apart from the Gixxer 250 bikes, Suzuki Motorcycle has also hiked the pricing of its Intruder 155 cruiser motorcycle by close to ₹186. (More details here)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS 6 rivals the likes of bikes such as the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Yamaha FZ 25.

(Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa leaked ahead of global debut)

Suzuki has recently announced that it has managed to sell 57,004 units of bikes and scooters in the Indian market in January. This is a direct hike of 2% in comparison to the corresponding month of 2020.

In terms of exports, the two-wheeler maker has recorded a 19.38% drop as it shipped 7865 units last month, as against 9389 units shipped during the same period a year ago. The overall sales figures for the company stood at 64,869 units. (More details here)