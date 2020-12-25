Suzuki Motorcycle has revealed the GSX-R1000R Legend Edition for the European market. The new limited-spec livery celebrates the brand's seven racing championship wins till date.

Recently, the Suzuki Ecstar factory team has won the 2020 MotoGP World Championship title with the rider Joan Mir. The Japanese automaker has managed to get the winning position after a gap of two decades since the previous MotoGP win for Suzuki was recorded in the year 2000 with Kenny Roberts Jr. The new GSX-R1000R Legend Edition commemorates the latest victory as well as the past titles.

The GSX-R1000R Legend Edition has been made available in seven liveries. Each of the new colour schemes draw resemblance from the Suzuki's World Championship winning bikes of the past. In addition to a new paint scheme, the bikes also get a pillion seat cowl along with an Akrapovic exhaust, while the rest of the bike remains the same as the standard Suzuki GSX-R1000R superbike.

Sadly, the new Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition has been currently launched for the European markets only. And whether or not Suzuki Motorcycle Indian introduces the same locally, remains to be seen. For now, the company only has a single premium bike option for the country in the form of the recently launched V-Strom 650 BS 6. With the latest update, the motorcycle has received a significant price hike, while the feature list remains the same.