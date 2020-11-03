After a 2.7% dip in total sales in September, Suzuki Motorcycle India has bounced back and announced that it has recorded 76,865 unit sales in October 2020. In comparison to the growth last festive season the company recorded a 3% jump in October overall monthly sales.

Suzuki sold a total of 67,225 units in domestic market last month and also exported 9,640 units. The export figures also recorded a steep increase of around 15% against the exports in October 2019.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces new colours for the Gixxer, Gixxer 250 series)

“Suzuki’s growth curve has continued into the month of October as well. The ongoing festive season has saw us achieve a 3% year-on-year growth for the month. We have surpassed our Sales Volume of last October. This is quite significant since in 2019, the predominant festive season from Navratri to Diwali was concentrated in the month of October unlike this year where it is spread over the latter half of October and going upto the earlier half of November," said Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The company recently also launched its Gixxer Series in the new liveries and rolled out new Bluetooth enabled Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters. “We are confident that new launches will further support our growth and help us sustain the continually increasing preference for Suzuki Two Wheelers in India." Handa added.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle has no plans to enter commuter 2-wheeler segment in India)

Suzuki has also rolled out fresh discounts and schemes on its model lineup for the festive season. The company was previously offering free accessories worth ₹1,500 and ₹3,000, on its scooter and motorcycle range, respectively. (More details here)