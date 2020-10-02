Home > Auto > News > Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3% at 71,661 units in September
Suzuki Gixxer 250 in Triton Blue/Silver colour option.
Suzuki Motorcycle sales dip 3% at 71,661 units in September

1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2020, 07:59 PM IST PTI

  • Suzuki said in a statement, it is optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious for new purchases.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported a 2.71 per cent dip in total sales at 71,661 units for September.

The company had sold 73,658 units sold in September last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

"We have already witnessed an increased demand for our products that have been driven by signs of early festive kick-off with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi," Suzuki Motorcycle India MD Koichiro Hirao said.

The company is optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious for new purchases, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

