Suzuki Motorcycle India introduces new colours for the Gixxer, Gixxer 250 series

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Thursday announced the launch of new paint liveries for Gixxer and Gixxer 250 series.

The company has introduced the Triton Blue/Silver colour options on the Gixxer SF 250 which commemorates Suzuki’s Global 100th anniversary. This retro-inspired livery features Suzuki's traditional blue and slate silver colour scheme which pays homage to the Suzuki's original Grand Prix machines from the 1960s. Moreover, the Gixxer 250 has been given new Metallic Triton Blue with Suzuki racing graphics.

The 'Gixxer' series which include Gixxer SF and Gixxer bikes, has now received a new big Gixxer graphic which contribute to a sportier appeal. Buyers will also be given options for Pearl Mira Red and Metallic Triton Blue colours. Both the options will retail along side the already present colour schemes.

Speaking on the launch of the new colour liveries and highlighting the enthusiasm around the new Suzuki products, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "We are delighted to launch the new liveries for our Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series. The 100th year anniversary Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in the new Triton Blue/Silver will resemble the 2020 Suzuki Moto GP machine displaying the brand’s racing DNA and making it an apt choice for the enthusiasts,"

While the Gixxer 250 Twins come with a 249 cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected engine, the smaller Gixxer series get a 155 cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine. The Gixxer SF 250 has been priced from ₹176,140, while its naked counterpart has been priced at ₹165,441. The smaller Gixxer SF retails at ₹124,970, and the naked Gixxer currently costs ₹114,500. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Hirao added, "There has been a lot of queries that came our way to inquire about the launch of Triton Blue/Silver- Gixxer SF 250 after Moto GP 2020 was resumed from last July."