Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced various discounts and schemes on its model lineup to prepare for the upcoming festive season. It is offering free accessories worth ₹1,500 and ₹3,000, on its scooter and motorcycle range, respectively. The company has mentioned that the free accessories scheme is valid till October 31 and is only for the bookings done online on the official company website.

The official scooter accessories list by Suzuki Motorcycle India includes new pillion footrest set, floor mat, visors, apron-mounted USB charger, body cover, seat covers etc. On the other hand, its motorcycle accessories list includes saddlebags, tank pad tape, bumper bracket, under cowl set, seat covers and so on.

The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant has also recently introduced a new Bluetooth enabled digital instrument console for its Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters. Apart from the addition of the new Bluetooth enabled digital console, the scooters have also been updated with new colour options.

Moreover, the company has also launched new colour schemes for the Gixxer 155 and 250 series. While the Gixxer SF 250 now comes in the new Triton Blue/Silver, the Gixxer 250 is now available with the new Metallic Triton Blue shade with Suzuki racing graphics. The smaller Gixxer 155 and the Gixxer SF 155 has been launched in the new Pearl Mira Red and the Metallic Triton Blue colours. (More details here)