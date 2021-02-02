Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday announced that it has registered a 2% growth in the opening month of 2021. The bike maker has sold 57,004 units of motorcycles and scooters in the country last month, while it sold 56,013 units in the corresponding month of last year. Suzuki Access 125 and Gixxer 155 series were the most selling models in the company's lineup.

In terms of exports, the company shipped 7,865 units in January 2021 as against the 9,839 units in January 2020. This a direct declination of 19.38%.

Recently, the company has also hiked the prices of its products in India such as Burgman Street 125, Gixxer, Gixxer SF and Intruder 150.

The Intruder BS 6 has become costlier by ₹2,141. After the latest price increment, the bike now costs ₹1,22,141. It was first introduced in the Indian market back in March 2020. It rivals the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 which is even more affordable at ₹94,893. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

It employs a 155 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which churns out 13.41 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. Some of the key features of the motorcycle include an LED headlamp and tail lamp, fully-digital instrument cluster, 11-litre fuel tank and a single channel ABS.

Apart from Suzuki, other two-wheeler makers such as Yamaha, Honda, Hero and Bajaj Auto have also shown positive growth for January 2021.