Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a price hike on its entry-level Intruder BS 6 cruiser bike which was previously priced at ₹1,22,141 and now, after a minor hike of ₹186, the motorcycle costs ₹1,22,327 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Previously, the motorcycle received a price hike of ₹2,141 back in July 2020.

The Intruder BS 6 was initially launched in India in March 2020, it competes against the Bajaj Avenger Street 160. Save for the latest price increment, there is no other update on the bike. In terms of exterior updates, it retains the profoundly flamboyant design which appears to be a sad rip off of the bigger Intruder 1800 premium cruise.

As far as mechanicals go, it employs a 155 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is rated to churn out 13.41 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of torque. The engine comes married to a five-speed gearbox. For the uninitiated, the engine also powers a number of other bikes for Suzuki.

Some of the key features of the Suzuki Intruder BS 6 include an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, 11-litre fuel tank, fully-digital instrument cluster, and a single channel ABS.

The company is offering the bike in a choice of three, dual-tone colours- Metallic Matte Black with Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.