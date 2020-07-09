Suzuki Motorcycle India hikes pricing of Intruder BS 6

After announcing a recent price hike on the Gixxer SF 250 motorcycle, Suzuki has now made the Intruder BS 6 costlier by ₹2,141. After the latest price increment, the bike now costs ₹1,22,141.

The Intruder BS 6 was first introduced in the Indian market back in March, it rivals the likes of the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 which is significantly more affordable at ₹94,893. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Save for the price increment, there is no other update on the bike. On the outside, it retains the profoundly flamboyant design with the bigger Intruder 1800 inspired large and swooping body panels. Its polarizing look splits opinions, while some like it, other don't.

In terms of mechanicals, it runs on a 155 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which delivers 13.41 PS and 13.8 Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. For the record, this powertrain is also shared with a few other Suzuki bikes.

Some of the key features of the Intruder BS 6 include an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, fully-digital instrument cluster, 11-litre fuel tank and a single channel ABS.

Joining the digital sales bandwagon, Suzuki Motorcycle India recently introduced online sales and home deliveries to encourage new customers and regain the market sentiments in the Covid-19 era. The latest initiative is called ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program. This is a doorstep sales/after sales service platform which provides digital solutions. This program is available at the company's official website and will allow customers to available services like sales, test-ride and after sales. (Read more information here)