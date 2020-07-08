The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS 6 was introduced in the Indian market back in May at ₹174,000* for the regular paint schemes and ₹174,900* for the top-spec 'MotoGP' edition.

Now the bike has tuned dearer by around ₹2,000. The regular Metallic Matte Platinum Silver and Metallic Matte Black now cost ₹1,76,140*, and top-spec MotoGP Edition will now set you back by ₹1,76,941*.

Save for the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycle. The fully-faired quarter-litre offering from Suzuki comes kitted with features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster, full-LED headlamp, LED tail-lamp, clip-on handlebars, split seats with pillion grab rails, brushed finish alloy wheels, and double-canister exhaust.

The motorcycle shares the 249 cc single-cylinder engine with its naked counterpart, the Gixxer 250. This engine is an oil-cooled unit which features fuel injection. It is rated to deliver 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. It comes hooked to a 6-speed transmission unit.

The bike rides on telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock which handles suspension duties at the rear-end. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the ends. It also gets a dual-channel ABS.

Joining the latest trend of online auto sales and home deliveries to encourage new customers, the company recently introduced the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program. This program is available at SMIPL’s official website and will allow customers to available services like sales, test-ride and after sales with just a click of a button. (Read more details here)

*ex-showroom, Delhi