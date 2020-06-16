Suzuki GSX-S300's Chinese sibling Haojue DR300 has been launched

The Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has been in the headlines for the past few months. Now, the 300 cc twin-cylinder roadster has been finally launched in China at CNY 33,080, the pricing converts to ₹3,54,710.

For the people unaware of the previous developments, the production of the Haojue DR300 started back in March. It is one of the products under the JV of Suzuki and Haojue Motorcycle which is registered under the brand name of Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co. It deals in numerous small-displacement bikes.

On the outside, the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) has been given a very edgy and razor sharp design which looks quite attractive for a 300 cc motorcycle. At the front-end, it gets a fully LED headlamp which boasts an aggressive design and lends it an intimidating stance. As per the official claims, its high beam is of 19W, but it provides luminance double than that of a conventional 35W halogen bulb.

Some other features of the bike include its golden coloured KYB USD forks at the front, large 16-litre sculpted fuel tank, high raised tail section and a sharply designed LED tail lamp. Apart from this, it also gets an engine belly pan at the lower side.

The twin-cylinder roadster sources power from a new 298 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine which delivers 29.23 PS at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 6-speed gearbox. It is said that the engine has been worked upon to deliver exhilarating low and mid-range performance.

The key features of the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) include its fully-digital instrument cluster, side-mounted sporty exhaust, step up seats, push and pull throttle cable, clip-on handlebars, alloy wheels, USB charging and backlit switchgear.

It braking and safety kit includes petal-type disc brakes and dual-channel Bosche ABS.