Suzuki GSX-S300 aka Haojue DR300 to launch on June 16

The Suzuki GSX-S300 aka Haojue DR300 has broken cover in the Chinese market. This twin-cylinder bike has been officially slated for China launch on June 16.

The bike was previously spotted in April in a production ready form. Its manufacturer, Haojue is Suzuki’s Chinese partner. The JV of Suzuki and Haojue is registered under the brand name 'Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co., LTD'. It is responsible for production of several quarter-litre variants of Suzuki bikes. The DR300 was also added to the production list earlier in 2020.

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India launches doorstep sales and after sales services)

The exterior styling on the Suzuki GSX-S300 (Haojue DR300) is razor sharp and looks fantastic for a 300 cc motorcycle. It gets a full-LED headlamp featuring integrated LED DRLs, golden coloured KYB USD front forks, large 16-litre muscular looking fuel tank, high-rise tail section and alluring LED tail lamp. Apart from this it also gets a striking looking engine belly pan which sits under the lower-side of the powerplant.

At the heart of the bike sits a new 298 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder powerplant which delivers 29.23 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes hooked to a 6-speed gearbox. As per official claims, this engine has been tuned to churn out exhilarating low and mid-range performance.

Some of its key features include push and pull throttle cable, clip-on handlebars, fully-digital instrument cluster, side-mounted sporty exhaust, step up seats, attractive alloy wheels, USB charging and backlit switchgear.

Its equipment and hardware components list include golden KYB USD front forks, a 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock, petal-type disc brakes as well as a dual-channel Bosche ABS. In terms of pricing expect the bike to cost in the range of CNY 33,000-35,000 ( ₹3,49,200 - ₹3,70,364) in China.

(Also Read: After historic April low, May hints gradual recovery for auto sector amid crisis)

It rivals the likes of bikes such as Kawasaki Z250, KTM 390 Duke, and Yamaha MT-03.