The Haojue DR300 was originally revealed at the Chongqing Mobo Fair 2018 in China. As per the latest reports, it is finally set to go on-sale in the Chinese market.

For the uninitiated, Haojue is Suzuki’s Chinese partner and the JV is registered by the name 'Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co., LTD'. It manufactures quarter-litre variants of several Suzuki bikes. It also added the DR300 to the production-list recently. There is a possibility that Suzuki could re-brand the Haojue DR300 as Suzuki GSX-S300 overseas, though no such plans have been revealed yet.

(Also Read: Suzuki's low-cost electric scooter in the making: All you need to know)

As far as exterior styling goes, the Haojue DR300 gets a very sharp looking front fascia which features a striking LED headlight boasting integrated LED DRLs. The headlight is capped with a tiny flyscreen stamped with the brand logo. On the lower side, the glaring golden coloured KYB USD front fork looks intimidating and contributes to the bike's premium appeal. The turn indicators (front) comes integrated on the upper side of the headlamp and are LED units.

It gets sculpted fuel tank of 16-litres capacity and features extended bikini fairing. There is also a belly pan which sits under the lower-side of the engine. The tail-section also looks sharply designed and boasts LED lighting.

It sources power from a new 298 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine which has been rated to deliver 29.23 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The company claims that this mill has been tuned to deliver exhilarating low and mid-range performance.

Its suspension kit include KYB sourced USD front fork and a 7-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. It comes with petal-type disc brakes at both the ends and the brakes come linked to a dual-channel Bosche ABS.

While the pricing may not have been revealed yet but expect it to retail somewhere in the range of CNY 33,000-35,000 ( ₹3.54 lakh- ₹3.76 lakh) in China.



















