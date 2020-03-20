Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant Intruder cruiser motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday announced the launch of BS 6-compliant Intruder cruiser motorcycle in the country. It is priced at ₹1.20 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi) and is available across all company showrooms.

The new Intruder has an all aluminum 4 stroke, single cylinder 154.9cc engine with cutting edge SEP and Fuel Injection Technology delivering more power, better performance and improved fuel efficiency. With the new updates, the engine produces less emission and provides a smoother riding experience without hindering performance, the company claims.

The Intruder is available in three colour options - Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and Metallic Matte Titanium Silver. It also boasts of LED head lights, full-digital speedometer, ABS and sporty styling elements to enhance its visual appeal.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, is confident that the cruiser will continue to find many takers in the country. "As a modern day cruiser, the motorcycle offers premium appeal and distinctive on-road presence fulfilling daily need and making weekend rides enjoyable and exciting. We are sure that the BS 6-compliant Intruder will add many likeminded members to the Brotherhood clan," he said in a press statement.