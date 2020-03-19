Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6, Gixxer 250 BS6 pre-bookings open at select dealerships

Select Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships (in Gurugram) have started accepting bookings on the BS 6 compliant Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. Both the motorcycles are yet to be officially launched in the country.

The booking amount for the bikes have been kept at ₹5,000, while some dealerships are even accepting lower token amounts as well.

The current BS 4 models come with a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which is known to develop 26.1 PS of power, backed-up by 22.6 Nm of torque. The engine features a 6-speed transmission. In the updated BS 6 avatar, the engine output specs are expected to remain unchanged.

As for the prices, both the updated bikes will have a marginal price hike of around ₹5,000 to ₹8,000, in comparison to the predecessor models. For the record, currently the BS 4 Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 are sold at ex-showroom prices of ₹1.59 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh, respectively.

The dealerships sources have informed that the bikes are yet to arrive and deliveries of the same will start by end-March or by April first week.

Apart from the cleaner (BS 6) emissions update, both the bikes will largely remain unchanged. Some of the key highlights of the fully-faired Gixxer SF 250 include LED headlight and taillight, digital instrument cluster, sporty riding ergonomics, and aggressive overall styling.

While the stricter emission norms are just about knocking on the doors, the current unsold inventory for the BS 4 vehicles is huge matter of concern for the auto dealers. As per a previous report, currently there are close to 8.35 lakh unsold BS 4 units in India which are valued at around ₹4,600 Crores.