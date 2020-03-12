Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS 4 available at benefits up to 22,000

With the BS 6 emission deadline banging on the doors, auto makers are now on their toes to clear-out the unsold BS 4 stock. In order to do so, many of the OEMs have rolled out mouthwatering offers on their "soon-expiring" BS 4 compliant vehicles. It is because they will be barred from selling the BS 4 products in India starting from April 1.

On the same lines, several Suzuki Motorcycle dealerships around the country are offering discounts and cash benefits of up to ₹22,000 on the BS 4 compliant Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. This amount includes up to ₹15,000 of cash discount and around ₹7,000 of exchange bonus on old bikes. The benefits are being offered in the form of direct cash discount (on-road pricing), free accessories, exchange bonus, easy finance options, as well as, free insurance. Needless to say, the amount of discount varies depending up on the dealer location and remaining stock. For the record, the on-road pricing of the Gixxer SF 250 in Delhi currently stands at ₹1.97 lakh.

Also Read: Suzuki Access BS 6 receives a price hike of up to ₹2,300

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 was launched in India last year. It is a fully-faired sport bike which offers a very neutral and sporty riding position. It sources power from a 249cc, four-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which is known to deliver 26.1 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,5000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

The company has already revealed the BS 6 compliant Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer SF at the Auto Expo 2020. Both the bikes will carry a slightly higher pricing and are expected to set foot very soon (when the current BS 4 stock is cleared).

In other updates, the company has already revealed the prices of the BS 6 compliant Gixxer and Gixxer SF bikes. While the former has been given a ₹1,11,900* price tag. The Gixxer SF BS 6 retails at ₹1,21,900* for the regular paint schemes options and ₹1,22,900* for the MotoGP edition. Read more on the same here.

*ex-showroom, Delhi











