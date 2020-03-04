Suzuki Gixxer BS 6 and Gixxer SF BS 6 launched, price details inside

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated Gixxer BS 6 and Gixxer SF BS 6 in the market. The former has been priced at ₹1,11,900*. The Gixxer SF BS6 price starts at ₹1,21,900* for the regular paint schemes options and ₹1,22,900* for the MotoGP edition.

Both the bikes employ the same 155 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injected powertrain which comes tagged with the company's known SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology. In the BS 6 avatar, the engine develops 13.6 PS of maximum power which comes in at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque which kicks-in at 6,000 rpm. The engine uses the same 5-speed transmission unit.

In comparison to the previous BS 4 engine, the power and torque figures have dropped by 0.5 PS and 0.2 Nm respectively. For reference, the BS 4 version developed 14.1 PS and 14.0 Nm.

Throwing light on the newly launched products, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We feel proud to announce the launch of our BS6 compliant GIXXER series, ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki Motorcycle India has plans to grow at a robust pace with its flagship brand, GIXXER. Both BS6 compliant GIXXER SF and GIXXER, designed keeping the Indian customers in mind, have become even more environment friendly without compromising on the overall power and performance."

The Suzuki Gixxer BS 6 colour options include Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black. Its fully-faired counterpart is featured in Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass Sparkle Black, Glass Sparkle Black options, along with the slightly costlier 'MotoGP' livery.

Apart the inclusion of the cleaner (BS 6) powerplant there is no other major update in the motorcycles. The cycleparts have been understandably carried forward without any rejig.

*ex-showroom, Delhi







