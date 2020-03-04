Suzuki Access BS 6 receives a price hike of up to 2,300

Apart from launching the updated BS 6 versions of the Gixxer and Gixxer SF earlier today, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also silently increased the pricing on the Access BS 6 scooter which was originally launched in January.

The Suzuki Access 125 BS 6 prices now start from ₹67,100* for the base Drum (CBS) variant. It was earlier priced at ₹64,800*. The next-in-line Drum (Cast) and Drum (Cast) SE variants have also received a price hike of ₹2,300 and are now priced at ₹69,100* and ₹70,800*, respectively.

Apart from this, the Access Disc (CBS) and Access Disc (CBS) SE variants are now dearer by ₹2,200. These now retail at a price tag of ₹70,000* and ₹71,700*, respectively.

At the heart of the Suzuki Access 125 sits a 124 cc 4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled engine which is known to produce 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine features fuel-injection technology.

The Suzuki Access 125 comes in five different color options including Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. Moreover, the Special Edition (SE) model of the scooter is available for purchase in four options - Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

In the latest BS 6 avatar, the Access 125 comes tagged with a slew of features such as external fuel filler cap, semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlight as well as a USB charging socket which is offered as a standard accessory in special edition (SE) variants.

In terms of dimensions, the Suzuki Access 125 measures 1,870 mm in length, 690 mm in width, and 1,160 mm in height. Its wheelbase spans at 1,265 mm in length, while the ground clearance measures at 160 mm. The scooter's seat height has been rated at 773 mm which is good enough to accommodate riders of all sizes.

Stay tuned to HT Auto for more updates.

*ex-showroom, Delhi











