Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the pricing of the Access 125 in the country. It is one of the most famous scooters in the company's lineup and is currently offered in a total of seven variants. All variants of the Access 125 have now become slightly costlier by ₹186.

Here is the detailed list of Access 125 variants:

Drum with Alloy wheels at ₹ 70,686,

70,686, Disc with Alloy wheels at ₹ 73,286,

73,286, Cast wheel version at ₹ 72,386,

72,386, Special Editions drum at ₹ 74,086 and disc brakes at ₹ 74,986.

74,086 and disc brakes at 74,986. Bluetooth variant with the drum at ₹ 77,886 and disc brakes at ₹ 78,786.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

Save for the price tag, there's no other change on the scooter. It continues to draw power from the same 124 cc, single-cylinder engine that is known to deliver 8.6 bhp of maximum power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The engine features fuel-injection technology. The same engine is also found on Burgman Street.

All the variants of the scooter benefit from LED lighting setup for the headlamp. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line model also features a Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster that can be paired with the company's Suzuki Ride Connect application.

The new feature allows the rider to access turn-by-turn navigation, text alert, call alert, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, phone battery level display, over-speed warning, and much more. Suzuki is one of the latest automakers to introduce the new smart connectivity features on its two-wheelers following TVS and Hero Motocorp.

Rivals to the new Access 125 include the Honda Activa 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125.