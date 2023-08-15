Ola Electric unveils four electric motorcycles, including a supersport bike

Ola Electric has finally taken the covers off its first set of electric motorcycles on August 15
The electric motorcycles were showcased during an event held at Ola’s FutureFactory
All four electric motorcycles are in their concept form, and are likely to be launched soon
The electric motorcycles will be available in four broad categories
The first three are Cruiser, Adventure and Roadster electric motorcycles
The star of the show was the DiamondHead, which Ola calls a supersports bike
It offers a futuristic design with sleek LED headlight at front and a wide body
According to Ola, the DiamondHead will define what electric supersports bike is all about
The EV maker has not shared any technical details about these motorcycles yet
The electric motorcycles are expected to go into production by 2024