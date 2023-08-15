Ola Electric unveils four electric motorcycles, including a supersport bike

Published Aug 15, 2023

Ola Electric has finally taken the covers off its first set of electric motorcycles on August 15

The electric motorcycles were showcased during an event held at Ola’s FutureFactory

All four electric motorcycles are in their concept form, and are likely to be launched soon

The electric motorcycles will be available in four broad categories

The first three are Cruiser, Adventure and Roadster electric motorcycles

The star of the show was the DiamondHead, which Ola calls a supersports bike

It offers a futuristic design with sleek LED headlight at front and a wide body

According to Ola, the DiamondHead will define what electric supersports bike is all about

The EV maker has not shared any technical details about these motorcycles yet

The electric motorcycles are expected to go into production by 2024
Check out how these electric motorcycle concepts look in this quick video
