Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different

Kawasaki has expanded the reach of its India-manufactured W175 by launching the W175 LTD in the United States. The move marks an important milestone for India Kawasaki Motors, as the retro-styled motorcycle will now be sold in one of the world's most demanding motorcycle markets. The model had previously been available in select international markets, including Mexico, before making its way to the US.

India-built motorcycle heads to the US

The Kawasaki W175 sold in the US is manufactured in India. The launch also highlights India's growing role as a manufacturing and export hub for Kawasaki's global motorcycle business.

The global version gets a different seat which is expected to be more comfortable.

What's different in the W175 LTD?

The US-spec W175 LTD is based on the W175 Street but features several styling changes aimed at enhancing its retro-cruiser appeal and to fit the American market. Compared to the standard model sold in India, the LTD gets a taller and more swept-back handlebar that offers a more relaxed riding posture.

Another notable change is the stepped single-piece seat, which replaces the flatter bench-style unit seen on the regular W175. The redesigned seat offers a more pronounced rider scoop and contributes to the motorcycle's distinct appearance.

Kawasaki has also removed the fork gaiters on the LTD version and introduced market-specific colour schemes. Some India-specific equipment, such as the saree guard, is absent as well. There is also a heat shield and a side case guard missing from the Indian variants.

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Engine and hardware remain unchanged

Powering the W175 LTD is the same 177cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motor produces around 13 hp and 13 Nm of torque, focusing on relaxed urban and leisure riding rather than outright performance.

The motorcycle continues to ride on 17-inch wheels and uses telescopic front forks along with twin rear shock absorbers. The lightweight construction and simple mechanical package remain key highlights of the W175 range.

Retro charm remains the focus

Like the India-spec motorcycle, the US-bound W175 LTD retains its old-school styling with a round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and minimalist bodywork. Feature additions are limited, with the motorcycle continuing to focus on simplicity and classic design rather than modern technology.

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