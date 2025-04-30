HT Auto
Kawasaki Z500 Front Right View
UPCOMING

KAWASAKI Z500

Exp. Launch on 30 Apr 2025
5.3 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Z500 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 500.0 cc

Z500: 451.0 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 49.43 ps

Z500: 45.4 ps

About Kawasaki Z500

Z500 Launch Date

The Kawasaki Z500 is

Kawasaki Z500 Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.29 Lakhs
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.59 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Onwards
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
CFMoto 650NK

CFMoto 650NK

4.29 Lakhs
Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.25 Lakhs Onwards
Kawasaki Z500 Images

Kawasaki Z500 Image 1
Kawasaki Z500 Specifications and Features

Max Power45.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine451 cc

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki News

The newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500 is only offered in a single colour option namely Metallic Carbon Gray.
Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India. Check out price, specs and features on offer
22 Jan 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster bike production begins, Isuzu D-Max BEV concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched
22 Jan 2025
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 steps in place of the Ninja 400 and will take on the Aprilia RS 457, KTM RC 390 and Yamaha R3
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, priced at 5.29 lakh.
21 Jan 2025
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production form. This is the largest Indian automaker's first all-electric vehicle, and it was unveiled as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.&nbsp;
Auto recap, Jan 3: Maruti e Vitara to be sold via Nexa, Kawasaki and Honda announces offers
4 Jan 2025
Kawasaki India is offering New Year discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000 on four motorcycles within its portfolio. Offer is valid till January 31 or until stocks last.
New Year bonanza offer: Kawasaki announces benefits up to 45,000 on most bikes amid auto industry price hikes
3 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

Kawasaki Z500 FAQs

The Kawasaki Z500 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 5.3 Lakhs.
The Kawasaki Z500 is expected to launch on 30th Apr 2025, introducing a new addition to the 451 cc segment.
The Kawasaki Z500 features a 451 cc engine delivering a powerful 45.4 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The Kawasaki Z500 faces competition from the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 500 and CFMoto 650GT in the 451 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

