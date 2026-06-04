Kawasaki unveils KX327 and KX327X; brand's first new 327cc 2-stroke engine in over 20 years

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off its first newly developed two-stroke engine above 250cc in more than two decades. The new 327cc single-cylinder unit powers the recently revealed KX327 and KX327X off-road motorcycles, signalling a rare investment in large-capacity two-stroke technology at a time when most manufacturers focus on four-stroke engines and electrification.

The KX327 is priced at USD 9,099 (approximately ₹8.71 lakh) in the US, while the KX327X costs USD 9,699 (approximately ₹9.28 lakh). Sales are expected to begin in late 2026.

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Why this engine matters

The new powerplant is a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 327cc single-cylinder engine developed specifically for off-road use. While two-stroke motorcycles remain popular in certain racing and trail-riding segments, most continue to rely on carburettors due to their simplicity and ease of maintenance.

Kawasaki's decision to adopt fuel injection brings several advantages. The electronic system can automatically adjust fuel delivery according to changing temperatures and altitude, helping maintain consistent performance without manual carburettor tuning. The company also says the technology has been engineered to preserve the sharp throttle response and riding character traditionally associated with high-performance two-strokes.

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Two motorcycles, different roles

The new engine debuts in two track-only motorcycles: the KX327 and KX327X. Both share an aluminium perimeter frame derived from the KX450F and use the same core engine package.

The KX327 is aimed primarily at motocross riders. It features a close-ratio 5-speed gearbox and a 19-inch rear wheel setup designed for circuit-focused riding.

Meanwhile, the KX327X has been developed for cross-country and trail use. It receives a wider-ratio 6-speed transmission, a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel combination, along with equipment such as handguards, a bash plate, rear disc guard, side stand and a larger 8.3-litre fuel tank.

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Suspension and braking

Suspension duties are handled by a 48mm KYB upside-down fork and Kawasaki's Uni-Trak rear suspension system. Braking hardware includes Nissin calipers paired with 270mm front and 240mm rear petal discs. Both motorcycles come equipped with electric start and two selectable power modes.

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