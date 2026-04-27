Interested in BMW F 450 GS? Here are its variants explained

The BMW F 450 GS has been introduced in India as the brand’s new entry point into the GS adventure lineup. It is offered in three variants, each catering to different types of riders with a gradual increase in equipment and capability. Here’s a clear breakdown of how they differ.

Base variant

Priced at around ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the base version is far from basic. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display paired with BMW’s rotary controller for navigating menus. Features like heated grips stand out in this segment, along with essentials such as ABS, traction control, and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

It also gets engine drag torque control and a height-adjustable rear brake lever, making it a fairly comprehensive package for everyday use as well as light touring.

Exclusive variant

The mid-spec Exclusive trim, priced at roughly ₹4.90 lakh, builds on the base model with additional hardware aimed at improving touring and mild off-road capability.

It adds protective components such as an engine guard made up plastic and knuckle guards, along with a taller windscreen for better wind protection. The inclusion of Riding Modes Pro and Shift Assistant Pro enhances the riding experience, especially on longer journeys. Off-road-focused footpegs also make this version more suitable for trail use.

GS Trophy variant

At the top sits the GS Trophy variant, priced at about ₹5.30 lakh. This version gets all the features of the Exclusive trim and adds more specialised equipment.

Key highlights include adjustable sport suspension and the Easy Ride Clutch system, which is designed to simplify riding in tricky conditions. It also comes with an aluminium engine guard and a rally-style tinted windscreen. Visually, it stands out with a distinctive tricolour paint scheme and white-finished elements that align with BMW’s GS Trophy identity. There is also Sport Suspension on offer which gives full adjustability to the rider.

What sets them apart

Across the range, the differences are mainly in added features rather than core mechanical changes. All three variants share the same platform and engine, but each step up introduces more touring comfort, electronic aids, and off-road readiness.

In simple terms, the base model suits riders looking for a well-rounded entry ADV, the Exclusive adds practicality and tech, while the GS Trophy is geared towards people who want that exclusive colour scheme and Easy Ride Clutch (ERC).

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