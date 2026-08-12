Indian Motorcycle unveils limited-run Chief Vintage Sturgis SD Edition to mark rally origins

Indian Motorcycle has introduced the Chief Vintage Sturgis, SD Edition at the 86th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, celebrating the event’s roots with a limited-run cruiser inspired by 1930s-era bikes.

The special edition will be restricted to 125 units, with serialised badging marking Indian Motorcycle’s 125th anniversary. A painted number 56 on the side panel is another historical reference, inspired by the hand-painted race numbers used by riders at the early Sturgis gatherings.

Design

The motorcycle gets a two-tone Indian Motorcycle Red and Cream finish, paired with a multicoloured Indian Motorcycle headdress logo. The graphics and colour combination are intended to reflect the styling associated with Indian motorcycles from the 1930s.

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Modern mechanicals

At the heart of the Chief Vintage Sturgis, SD Edition is an air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine developing 156 Nm of torque. The motorcycle also offers three riding modes: Tour, Standard and Sport.

Indian has equipped the cruiser with a 4-inch round touchscreen display using its Ride Command system. It supports App Enhanced Navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The motorcycle retains the traditional Chief design, including valanced fenders, an illuminated warbonnet, wire-spoke wheels, Vintage Espresso Solo Seat and Vintage Handlebars. Its engine receives heritage-focused detailing, with painted cylinder heads and pushrod tubes combined with black cylinders inspired by Indian models from the 1940s.

Sturgis connection

The first Sturgis gathering took place in South Dakota in 1938, when an Indian Motorcycle dealer and a group of riders came together for racing. Only nine riders participated, while around 200 spectators attended.

The event combined racing, riding and socialising, eventually growing into one of the world’s largest motorcycle rallies. Indian Motorcycle is using the new Chief Vintage Sturgis, SD Edition to commemorate that early connection between the brand and the event.

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“When you look at how far it’s come and how much it’s grown over almost 90 years, it’s amazing to think that it was an Indian Motorcycle dealer and a group of Indian Motorcycle riders that literally started it all," said Mike Kennedy, CEO of Indian Motorcycle.

“What’s even cooler is the fact that back then, it was all based on a simple desire to come together in celebration of a lifestyle and a spirit of freedom that can only be found through motorcycle riding, and it remains the same to this day. This bike is special in that it pays homage to those origins and to that spirit that all riders share."

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