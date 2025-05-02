Honda two-wheeler sales down by 11% YoY in April 2025. Check out export numbers…

Honda Two-Wheeler India, amongst other vehicle manufacturers, established its sales numbers for the month of April 2025. Honda two-wheelers sold 4,80,896 units overall. This figure has seen a decline of over 11 per cent from 5,41,946 units sold in April 2024. This overall number is bifurcated further into 4,22,931 units sold domestically and 57,965 units exported in April 2025.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has seen a 5 per cent YoY slump in terms of exports as the manufacturer sold 60,900 units in April 2024 in the export market. In the domestic market, 4,81,046 units were sold in the same period in 2024, accounting for a 12 per cent decline.

Honda introduces OBD-2B models

Honda two-wheelers in the past months have been working to introduce new OBD-2B models for its ICE offerings. Recently, the Honda Dio 125 and the Honda Shine 100 have been updated to comply with the OBD-2B norms.

Honda Activa 110 and Activa 125 get a 3-year free service and benefits

Honda Two-Wheelers India additionally announced a 3-year free service package and additional benefits worth up to ₹5,500 on the purchase of the new Activa 110 and the Activa 125 models. The Honda Activa 110 and the Honda Activa 125 were both updated with a 2025 model year update and now have an OBD 2B-compliant engine as well. The two scooters are some of the best-selling scooters in the Indian market and were being offered with these offers only until April 30th.

Honda files PCX160 scooter patent

Honda filed a design patent for the PCX160 maxi-scooter in India, hinting at the brand’s possible foray into the premium 160cc scooter segment. While there's no official word yet on a launch timeline, the move indicates that Honda might finally be planning to introduce a premium 160cc scooter here.

Currently sold in Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, the Honda PCX160 directly rivals the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the newly launched Hero Xoom 160. In the international markets, the PCX160 is offered with the following specifications:

