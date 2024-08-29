5 Upcoming Two Wheeler launches in September to watch out 

The festive season is here and manufacturers are lining up back-to-back launches to capitalise on the auspicious period
The upcoming month will have a bit of retro flair brought Indian retro bike makers, along with a brand-new scooter and a premium adventure motorcycle
There could be a few surprise launches too
Here are the two-wheeler launches to watch out for in September 2024
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 - September 1
New Jawa 42 - September 3
BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure
Hero Destini 125
Bajaj Ethanol Bike