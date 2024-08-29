5 Upcoming Two Wheeler launches in September to watch out 

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 29, 2024

The festive season is here and manufacturers are lining up back-to-back launches to capitalise on the auspicious period 

The upcoming month will have a bit of retro flair brought Indian retro bike makers, along with a brand-new scooter and a premium adventure motorcycle

There could be a few surprise launches too

Here are the two-wheeler launches to watch out for in September 2024

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 - September 1

New Jawa 42 - September 3

BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure 

Hero Destini 125 

Bajaj Ethanol Bike 
