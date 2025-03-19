2025 Honda Shine 100: Here are five key highlights of the updated commute two-wheeler

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 comes with an updated 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This engine meets the latest OBD2B emission norms, ensuring lower emissions while maintaining fuel efficiency. It produces 7.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, providing a smooth and economical ride for daily commuting.

Honda has given the Shine 100 a refreshed look with new body graphics and a sleeker front cowl. Blacked-out alloy wheels and an aluminium grab rail add to its stylish appeal. Riders can choose from five colour options, Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Orange, Black with Gray, and Black with Green.

3 Design and dimensions

Built on a lightweight diamond-type frame, the Shine 100 offers a long single-piece seat for enhanced comfort. The ergonomic design ensures a relaxed riding posture making it ideal for city commutes and long-distance rides. The fuel tank capacity of the bike remains 9 litres.

The overall dimensions of the motorbike remain the same, it measures 1955 mm in length and 754 mm in width. The height of the motorbike is 1050 mm and the wheelbase measures 1245 mm. The Honda Shine is lifted 168 mm off the ground and the kerb weight of the bike is 99 kg. The seat height is 786 mm making it comfortable for most riders and the seat length is 677 mm.