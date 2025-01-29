Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 29, 2025: Ola Arrowhead electric motorcycle teased, will launch soon

HT Auto
Hyundai Creta EV
Latest news on January 29, 2025: Ola Arrowhead will be equipped with a digital screen that will show all the vital information to the rider.
Hyundai Creta EV
Latest news on January 29, 2025: Ola Arrowhead will be equipped with a digital screen that will show all the vital information to the rider.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
29 Jan 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ola Arrowhead electric motorcycle teased, will launch soon

  • Ola Arrowhead could be the next launch from the brand.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tata Motors eyes CNG as key growth driver, brings flex fuel to focus while expanding EV lineup

  • Tata Motors believes that as the CBG network expands across India, it presents a significant growth opportunity for CNG in the future. Additionally, the company also eyes on flex fuel as a key growth driver and remains committed to the technology.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Top electric cars showcased at Auto Expo 2025

  • From VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 to MG Cyberster and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, here are some of many all-electric cars that are rushing in towards you.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hot and happening electric cars worth the wait in India. Check out upcoming options

  • From established champions like Tata Motors, Hyundai and MG to newcomers like VinFast, the electric car market in India is all set to expand exponentially.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch

  • Ducati Panigale V4 features a 1,103 cc engine that puts out 214 bhp and 120 Nm.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: With Creta EV, Hyundai Motor aims 20% market share in electric vehicle segment in India

  • Hyundai Motor expects the Creta EV to contribute 10 per cent of its overall sales of the popular compact SUV.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 09:05 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 28: 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled, Bajaj Auto sales grow by 8%

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Living in Mumbai? Soon you might not be able to drive your vehicle. Here’s why

  • The Bombay High Court ordered the government of Maharashtra to evaluate the feasibility of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles and allow residents to use EVs or CNG vehicles only.
Read the full story here

29 Jan 2025, 08:07 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta Electric in mind? Here's what each of the variant of the EV has to offer

  • The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered across five broad variants with two battery pack options. The smaller 42kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 390 km while the larger 51.4kWh battery pack gets a claimed range of 473 km.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 08:07 AM IST

