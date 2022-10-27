Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?

Honda H'ness CB350 is the main rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Both motorcycles come with a long-stroke engine.

Royal Enfield has been ruling the 350 cc segment with the Bullet 350 and the Classic 350. In 2020, Honda decided that they also want a chunk of this market share and launched the H'ness CB350 which directly takes the fight to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which has been the segment leader and the best-selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield. So, which 350 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Which motorcycle is better equipped, Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Honda H'ness CB350?

In terms of features, the H'ness CB350 is ahead of the Classic 350. It gets all LED lighting setup, alloy wheels as standard, Bluetooth connectivity and Traction control. The Classic 350 is still using halogen units for lighting, Royal Enfield has added a fuel gauge and a USB port to the motorcycle. There is also Tripper Navigation on offer as a genuine accessory.

Which motorcycle handles better and is easier to manoeuvre?

The H'ness CB350 is the better handling out of the two. The main reason behind this is that it weighs less. The Classic 350 weighs 195 kgs as compared to 181 kgs of the H'ness CB350. It is also easier to manoeuvre around in the parking space and in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Which motorcycle seems more ideal for city usage?

The Honda H'ness CB350 has a significantly lighter clutch than the Classic 350. So, in bumper-to-bumper traffic where the rider needs to engage and disengage the clutch a lot of times, the H'ness' clutch will be a boon. The same is true for cutting around traffic. As mentioned above, the H'ness weighs less than the Classic 350. This means that the rider would find it easier to manoeuvre around traffic. Also, the CB350 has a softer suspension setup which means that it is better at absorbing speed breakers and bad patches of roads.

Which is the quicker motorcycle out of the two?

The H'ness CB350 is a quicker motorcycle than the Classic 350. It has taller gearing, a stronger mid-range and a top-end despite being a long-stroke engine. The gearbox is also slick-shifting and gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

