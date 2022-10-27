HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda H'ness Cb350 Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which Bike Best Suits You?

Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?

Honda H'ness CB350 is the main rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Both motorcycles come with a long-stroke engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 14:28 PM
Both motorcycles have a retro design with circular elements.
Both motorcycles have a retro design with circular elements.
Both motorcycles have a retro design with circular elements.
Both motorcycles have a retro design with circular elements.

Royal Enfield has been ruling the 350 cc segment with the Bullet 350 and the Classic 350. In 2020, Honda decided that they also want a chunk of this market share and launched the H'ness CB350 which directly takes the fight to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which has been the segment leader and the best-selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield. So, which 350 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Which motorcycle is better equipped, Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Honda H'ness CB350?

In terms of features, the H'ness CB350 is ahead of the Classic 350. It gets all LED lighting setup, alloy wheels as standard, Bluetooth connectivity and Traction control. The Classic 350 is still using halogen units for lighting, Royal Enfield has added a fuel gauge and a USB port to the motorcycle.  There is also Tripper Navigation on offer as a genuine accessory.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
1868 cc
₹21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Indian Chief Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chief Classic
₹21.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban Classic
₹6.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
₹37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Which motorcycle handles better and is easier to manoeuvre?

The H'ness CB350 is the better handling out of the two. The main reason behind this is that it weighs less. The Classic 350 weighs 195 kgs as compared to 181 kgs of the H'ness CB350. It is also easier to manoeuvre around in the parking space and in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Which motorcycle seems more ideal for city usage?

The Honda H'ness CB350 has a significantly lighter clutch than the Classic 350. So, in bumper-to-bumper traffic where the rider needs to engage and disengage the clutch a lot of times, the H'ness' clutch will be a boon. The same is true for cutting around traffic. As mentioned above, the H'ness weighs less than the Classic 350. This means that the rider would find it easier to manoeuvre around traffic. Also, the CB350 has a softer suspension setup which means that it is better at absorbing speed breakers and bad patches of roads.

Which is the quicker motorcycle out of the two?

The H'ness CB350 is a quicker motorcycle than the Classic 350. It has taller gearing, a stronger mid-range and a top-end despite being a long-stroke engine. The gearbox is also slick-shifting and gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2022, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Honda H'ness CB350
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch
Mahindra sets sights on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch
Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?
Honda H'ness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which bike best suits you?
Mercedes to ship out of Russia. Here's why
Mercedes to ship out of Russia. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city