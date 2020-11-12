Customer deliveries of the recently launched Honda H'ness CB 350 started almost three weeks back, and now the company has announced that it has managed to roll out 1,000 units of its new retro cruiser in the Indian market. This is an encouraging feat for the company since H'ness CB 350 is a completely new product which retails in a premium motorcycle segment largely dominated by Royal Enfield.

(Also Read: Faceoff: Honda hits with H'Ness CB350, Royal Enfield fires back with Meteor 350)

H'ness is a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the motorcycles from Jawa. It is present in two trims - DLX and DLX Pro. While the former has been priced at ₹1.85 lakh, the higher-spec trim costs ₹1.90 lakh.

(Also Read: Here is how much Honda H'Ness CB350's official accessories cost)

The H'ness sources power from a 346 cc, air-cooled, single cylinder unit which pumps out 21 bhp of power and 30 Nm of peak torque. As per the official cliams, this engine is at par with the segment rivals and the company has laid a emphasis on 'low-end torque and rideability' of this unit.

“Customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 years to 70 years have made H’ness-CB350 as their first choice. We are proud that even with our limited BigWing network, we have been able to achieve this milestone 1000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time. Overwhelmed by this initial response & serve our customers better, we are revisiting our plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.