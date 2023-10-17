TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity at a price of ₹96,855 ex-showroom, Delhi. The scooter comes in two new colours, Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze. The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be competing against TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “In today's fast-paced world, staying connected has become more than a convenience; it's a way of life. There’s only one time when you're possibly not connected - when you're on your two-wheeler. The introduction of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect is designed to keep you connected seamlessly on the go. With SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, our innovative connectivity features, the riding experience is about to be transformed like never before. We are confident that in the journey of "Connected Rahiye, Fayde Mein Rahiye", our customer will experience the future of riding with the TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect."

